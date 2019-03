Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Eberhardt GARVEY. View Sign

GARVEY, Gertrude Eberhardt



95, of Tampa, Florida, passed away February 26, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, February 24, 1924 to August and Elizabeth Eberhardt. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Thomas Walter Garvey; and her husband of 52 years, Charles M. Garvey. She moved to Tampa, Florida in 1964 where she continued her role as a homemaker and mother of three. She was a member of the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church and in her later years, volunteered at a local nursing home. Gertrude was a talented artist who sketched and painted animals, mountain scenes and garden gnomes. She was a true animal lover and had numerous pets over the years including dogs, many species of birds, rabbits, fish, and even a monkey. Her final years were spent at University Village Nursing Center in Tampa. She is survived by son, Charles F. Garvey; and daughter-in-law, Laurie of Lutz; daughter, Joanne G. Gartley and son-in-law, Chuck of Bradenton; she is also survived by grandson, Steven Gartley; granddaughter, Nyssa Gartley; and a brother, Jack Eberhardt of Danbury, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, 3706 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, Florida 33607-1322. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa, Florida 33610.

GARVEY, Gertrude Eberhardt95, of Tampa, Florida, passed away February 26, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, February 24, 1924 to August and Elizabeth Eberhardt. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Thomas Walter Garvey; and her husband of 52 years, Charles M. Garvey. She moved to Tampa, Florida in 1964 where she continued her role as a homemaker and mother of three. She was a member of the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church and in her later years, volunteered at a local nursing home. Gertrude was a talented artist who sketched and painted animals, mountain scenes and garden gnomes. She was a true animal lover and had numerous pets over the years including dogs, many species of birds, rabbits, fish, and even a monkey. Her final years were spent at University Village Nursing Center in Tampa. She is survived by son, Charles F. Garvey; and daughter-in-law, Laurie of Lutz; daughter, Joanne G. Gartley and son-in-law, Chuck of Bradenton; she is also survived by grandson, Steven Gartley; granddaughter, Nyssa Gartley; and a brother, Jack Eberhardt of Danbury, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, 3706 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, Florida 33607-1322. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa, Florida 33610. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close