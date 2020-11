Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family

Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family

GAGAN, Gertrude D. 94, of St. Petersburg, died November 13, 2020. Born in Norway, ME. Survived by loving family. She will be dearly missed. Brewer & Sons 727-314-4991



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store