LAXER, Gertrude "Gert" 93, of Tampa, peacefully passed away April 28, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Julia and her wife, Betsy; son, David and his wife, Christina; with granddaughters, Ellie, Aimee, and Bebe. A New York native, Gert graduated from NYU with an Advertising and Marketing degree. Gert married Bern Laxer in 1950. On their way to relocate to California, the two landed in downtown Tampa and began a small restaurant, Bern & Gert's Little Midway. This was the beginning of a lifelong passion as the couple devoted their days and nights to quality food service. In 1956, they moved their business to Howard Avenue and established Bern's Steak House, now a Tampa institution with national honors. Gert was also active in the community, a past board member of the Jewish Community Center, and volunteered at her children's schools. To Gert, family was everything, and friendships made were meaningful bonds that she cherished, as she was loved by many. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Congregation Schaarai Zedek Memorial Fund. Due to current restrictions, services will be private. Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.