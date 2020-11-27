MCCALL, Gertrude E. 95, died peacefully at home Nov. 23, 2020. Born in Chicago to John and Gertrude Hampl, she and husband James (deceased) raised their family on a small farm outside Chicago before moving to Gainesville. Gert was a homemaker, a fabulous cook, baker and gardener who instilled in her children a love of reading and flowers. She volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville for many years before retiring to New Port Richey. Survived by sons, James (Kathy), Thomas (Linda) and John (Candice); daughters, Kathleen, Mary (Ed Miller) and Peggy (Dr. Paul Miller); 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Funeral services to be held in Gainesville and limited to family. Special thanks to Gulfside Hospice, LaBella Legacy, her faithful aide Carla and everyone who brought joy to her life. MorganFuneralHome.com
