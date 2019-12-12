MORIN, Gertrude "Gert" 88, of St. Petersburg, FL went to Heaven Thursday, December 5, 2019 while with loved ones. She will forever be remembered by family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of meeting her. She was a joyful and positive person. She liked to travel, shop, play Bingo, and eat out. Her funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Petersburg at 1:30 pm and placed with military honors in a Niche at Bay Pines National Cemetery Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please help those in your community. Visit the family's online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019