88, of St. Petersburg, FL, went to Heaven on Thursday, December 5, 2019 while with loved ones. She will be forever remembered by family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of meeting her. She was a joyful and positive person. She liked to travel, shop, play Bingo, and eat out. Her funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Petersburg at 1:30 p.m. and placed with military honors in a Niche at Bay Pines National Cemetery on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please help those in your community. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019