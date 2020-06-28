Gilbert GRAUS

Or Copy this URL to Share

GRAUS, Gilbert L. 90, of St. Petersburg went to be with his Lord June 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley; six children, Christopher, Andrea, Paul, Jonathan, Timothy, Mathew and their spouses; and 12 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Northside Baptist Church Missions Fund 6000 38 Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 or Child Evangelism Fellowship 5000 38 Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store