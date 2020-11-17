LAMBOLEY, Gilbert Eugene 97, passed away November 13, 2020 in Clearwater, FL. A native of Paris, France, he was born November 12, 1923 and moved to the United States with his parents in 1935. He attended the Ringling School of Art in 1938 and served for a short time in the United States Navy and received an honorable discharge due to medical reasons. Shortly afterwards he entered the civil service during the war, graduating from the Anderson Airplane School of Nashville in 1942 and coming to Tampa, Florida to work at Drew Army Air Field, now Tampa International Airport. After the war, he decided to permanently settle in Tampa and became an architectural draftsman and renderer. His first job was with the Italian architect Ivo DeMinicis, working with him until his death in 1960 and then with Cesar P. Alfonso in 1964. He retired from drafting in 1986. Many of the churches built for the Diocese of St. Petersburg in the Tampa Bay area show his handiwork; his crowning achievements were Blessed Sacrament in Seminole, Florida and the Nativity Catholic Church in Brandon, Florida. He married Geraldine Schneider in February 1946 and together had four children, Diane, Geraldine, Louis, and Lyle. They were married for thirty-six years until her death in November 1982. Gilbert was an avid fisherman and caught many largemouth bass in the area. One fish caught in Lake Tarpon got him a photo in the newspaper in 1948. Another love was bicycling; he began riding his bicycle to work in 1969 and continued to ride until long after retirement, often putting in rides of over eighteen to twenty miles well into his eighties. He was a philosopher, an artist, a musician, and a Renaissance man by any definition, always tinkering and creating things on paper even up until his final illness. He gave selflessly of himself in every way to everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Eugene and Therese Studer Lamboley; his wife, Geraldine Schneider Lamboley and his daughter, Diane Isabelle Gonzalez. He is survived by his daughter, Geraldine Eileen Walther (Thomas) of Longmont, Colorado, Louis Gilbert Lamboley of Tampa, Florida, Lyle Harry Lamboley (Virginia Ruth) of Clearwater, Florida, and numerous nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Thanks go out to Traci and Suncoast Hospice/Empath Health for their selfless service in keeping him comfortable. Abbey Affordable Cremation and Funeral Services is in charge of final disposition.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store