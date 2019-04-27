LOPEZ, Gilbert,
age 89, of Tampa, passed away on April 20, 2019. He was born to Servando and Aurora Lopez and was a lifelong resident of Tampa. He worked at Royal Crown Cola and retired after 30 years. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and politics. He mostly loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren were the light of his life; spending time with them, and being present at every event in their lives to celebrate their success, was his biggest source of joy. His brother, Servando Lopez; and his wife of 68 years, Mary Lopez, predeceased him. Survivors include his daughters, Rosemary Lopez, Sylvia Gonzalez and husband, Pedro; son, Gilbert Lopez and wife, Bobi; grandchildren, Pedro Gonzalez Jr. and wife, Sara; Cristina Pena and husband, Mike; Leah Lopez; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Alejandra and Domenic; brother, Elio Lopez and wife, Orchid; sister-in-law, Norma Lopez, as well as nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the . Condolences may be left online at:
floridamortuary.com
Florida Mortuary
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 27, 2019