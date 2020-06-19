Gilbert ROBERTSON

ROBERTSON, Gilbert Rrichard Dick" 83, of Clearwater, FL. It is with deep sadness that we announce his passing, he went to his heavenly home on June 8, 2020. Survived by his wife, Carol of 50 years. He was born in Greensburg, PA on Nov. 5, 1936. He served in the USAF. Employed by Clearwater and Belleair Police Departments and 20 years with U.P.S. Dick was a faithful member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Largo, FL. He is survived by six children; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by a grandson; and his sister. Services pending.



