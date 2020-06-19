Gilbert ROBERTSON
1936 - 2020
ROBERTSON, Gilbert Rrichard Dick" 83, of Clearwater, FL. It is with deep sadness that we announce his passing, he went to his heavenly home on June 8, 2020. Survived by his wife, Carol of 50 years. He was born in Greensburg, PA on Nov. 5, 1936. He served in the USAF. Employed by Clearwater and Belleair Police Departments and 20 years with U.P.S. Dick was a faithful member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Largo, FL. He is survived by six children; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by a grandson; and his sister. Services pending.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
