SMALL, Gilbert Stanley DDS of St. Petersburg, Florida. He peacefully passed away on September 27, 2019. Born on May 27, 1929 and raised in Tarrytown NY. Gilbert attended Washington Irving High School, followed by Hobart College where he was football captain and class president. He went on to earn his DDS at Columbia University. Following graduation Gilbert served as an officer in the Navy on the USS Ticonderoga. After completing his oral surgery program at Washington University, St. Louis, he embarked on a very successful three decade clinical private practice in Ann Arbor, Michigan with an appointment as a clinical professor at the University of Michigan. He served in several capacities with the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial surgeons, including serving as the President. After retirement, Gilbert and Rosalie spent two decades in Savannah, Georgia on Skidaway Island before moving to St. Petersburg. Gilbert had many passions, among them were golf, horticulture, art, sports, religion and most importantly his family. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mildred Small; and his brother, Irwin Small. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosalie Franklin Small; his sister, Lois Langelier; his children, Curt Small, Becky Weiss (Allan), Judy Harrington (Michael), Toby Dopfel(Glenn); and his grandchildren, Ellen (Katy Butler), David (Morgan Crawford), and Jack Harrington, Daniel and Sarah Weiss, and Bailey, Molly and Briana Dopfel. A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Sunday, September 29, 2019, at David C. Gross Funeral Home, 6366 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33707. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers a gift to Temple Beth El would be appreciated. Visit the family's online guestbook at www.davidcgross.com David C Gross Funeral Homes
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019