Gilberto Antonio Pereira

Service Information
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL
33614
(813)-931-1833
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
Obituary
PEREIRA, Gilberto Antonio

age 66, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born in Moron, Camaguey, Cuba. In 1973 he would make Tampa his home where he would become owner and operator of Tampa's famous San Lazaro Market and Sandwich Shop. He was an avid fan of the Rays and the Buccaneers and had a passionate love for classic cars. Gilberto is survived by his wife, Maritza; his sons, Gilberto and Jeffrey; his daughter, Maritza; his mother, Carmen; his four sisters, Veronica, Aurora, Melania, and Beatriz; and his grandsons, Carlos Joel, Anthony, and Joseph. A memorial gathering is scheduled for Sunday, June 30, 11 am-1 pm, at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, phone (813) 931-1833. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifeLink Kidney Foundation at www.LifeLinkFoundation.org, phone (813) 253-2640. Condolences may be shared with the family at:

Gonzalez Funeral Home

www.GonzalezFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 26, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Tampa, FL   (813) 931-1833
