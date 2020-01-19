|
|
GRAY, Gilda Dora (DeAnnuntis) "Jilda" 91, of Somers Point, NJ and Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully January 14, 2020 with her family by her side. Born and raised in Wildwood, NJ, Jill, which was her nickname and known as, was a life-long, devoted Catholic. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guido and Filomena DeAnnuntis; and brothers, Joseph and Eugene both of New Jersey. She leaves behind her children, Donna (Gary) Cole of Tampa, Richard (Diane) Gray of New Jersey and Florida and Russell (Linda) Gray of New Jersey; her nieces, nephews and many other family, extended family and friends both in New Jersey and Florida. Jill enjoyed the beach and other outdoor activities, watching professional sports, cooking Italian dishes and socializing with her friends. She will always be remembered by her kind words, infectious smile and laugh and her selfless way she shared with so many. A memorial Mass will be conducted for family and friends at 4 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Adams & Jennings Funeral Home Chapel, 6900 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33604. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the local chapters of the and the Alzheimer's Foundation in Jill's memory. A private interment will be at a later date in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204. She will be sadly missed by us all. "When we lose someone we love we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind." - Anonymous Links and more information can be found at www.adams-jennings.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020