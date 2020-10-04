1/2
Gino PETRIVELLI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETRIVELLI, Gino R. Sr. 86, of Largo passed away September 28, 2020. He was born in Boston, MA. Gino served in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of Sergeant. Gino is survived by his wife, Anna; daughter, Carinda Mickelsen; son, Gino Jr.; grandchildren, Kevin, Will, and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Daniel, and Asher; sister, Barbara Lena; and many nieces and nephews. He was a skilled millwright by trade and loved sports. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfuneralhomes.com for complete biography and to place a tribute.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
7273910121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved