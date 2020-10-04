Gino PETRIVELLI

PETRIVELLI, Gino R. Sr. 86, of Largo passed away September 28, 2020. He was born in Boston, MA. Gino served in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of Sergeant. Gino is survived by his wife, Anna; daughter, Carinda Mickelsen; son, Gino Jr.; grandchildren, Kevin, Will, and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Daniel, and Asher; sister, Barbara Lena; and many nieces and nephews. He was a skilled millwright by trade and loved sports. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfuneralhomes.com
