PUCCI, Gino Leonard passed April 16, 2020. Born in Union City, NJ he went to the University of Notre Dame, served in the Navy in WW II, and served in Navy Reserves retiring as Commander. Len married Betty Jane and moved to Muskegon, MI then to Clearwater, FL in 1969. He retired from GTE after 26 years. Len Chaired the Pin. Co. Historical Commission in 1976 and helped create Heritage Park. He is survived by son, James; and daughters, Cheryl and Patrice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020