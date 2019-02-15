PETROVIC, Gisela "Danica"
92, a longtime resident of St. Petersburg, FL, passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Visitation will be Sunday, February 17, from 2-4 pm at David C. Gross Funeral Home, 6366 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL, with Pomen at 4 pm, officiated by Rev. Dragan Zaric. Interment services will be private. For the complete obituary, please visit: www.davidcgross.com
