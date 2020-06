Or Copy this URL to Share

POLEK, Gisela 84, of Hudson, died June 19, 2020. Survived by son, Heinz (Lorraine) Polek; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dobies F. H./Hudson Chapel



