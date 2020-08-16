Aunt Gladie was extra special to us. We treasure the visits we had while she was still able. Her laugh was infectious and her love encompassing.



The attached pic of Ron, Rhod and Gladie was celebrating Dad's birthday and probably the last time the three were together. It was a great day!



We will miss her greatly, but the memories will live in our hearts forever.



Love, Tobi & Ron

Tobi & Ron Mills

Family