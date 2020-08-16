ERDMAN, Gladolia I. 93, of Boynton Beach, Florida left us for her Heavenly Home August 8, 2020. She was born in Holidays Cove, West Virginia, January 26, 1927. She was the daughter of Glenn and Dolly Mills. Gladie was married 62 years to the love of her life, Fred J. Erdman, who passed away in 2009. She was a longtime resident of Tampa, Florida. Was a member of ABWA since 1974. As President of ABWA, she was named Woman of the Year in 1987. She was heavily involved in New Tampa Grads, where she served as Co-President 2007-2008, and Carrollwood Area Women's Club (CAWC); loved playing bridge, Bunco and hand and foot with her many friends, and vacations with her family. Gladie will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend. She was a woman of tremendous faith who loved spending time with her family and friends. Last, but not least, she will be remembered for her infectious laugh. She is survived by her son, Fred; daughter-in-law, Christina; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Lynn Erdman and brothers, Rhod and Ron Mills. Gladie will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Fred, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, www.LorneandSons.com
