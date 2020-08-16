1/
Gladolia ERDMAN
1927 - 2020
ERDMAN, Gladolia I. 93, of Boynton Beach, Florida left us for her Heavenly Home August 8, 2020. She was born in Holidays Cove, West Virginia, January 26, 1927. She was the daughter of Glenn and Dolly Mills. Gladie was married 62 years to the love of her life, Fred J. Erdman, who passed away in 2009. She was a longtime resident of Tampa, Florida. Was a member of ABWA since 1974. As President of ABWA, she was named Woman of the Year in 1987. She was heavily involved in New Tampa Grads, where she served as Co-President 2007-2008, and Carrollwood Area Women's Club (CAWC); loved playing bridge, Bunco and hand and foot with her many friends, and vacations with her family. Gladie will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend. She was a woman of tremendous faith who loved spending time with her family and friends. Last, but not least, she will be remembered for her infectious laugh. She is survived by her son, Fred; daughter-in-law, Christina; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Lynn Erdman and brothers, Rhod and Ron Mills. Gladie will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Fred, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, www.LorneandSons.com, Delray Beach, FL is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Memories & Condolences

August 13, 2020
Gladdie always made me laugh. She was such a pleasure to be around. My mother and I had many hours of fun and laughter with her. She will truly be missed.
Suzanne Wade
Friend
August 13, 2020
She was one of the sweetest ladies I ever knew. Although I did not get to spend a lot of time with her I will miss her tremendously.
Mary Wade
Friend
August 13, 2020
Ron, Rhod &amp; Gladie
Aunt Gladie was extra special to us. We treasure the visits we had while she was still able. Her laugh was infectious and her love encompassing.

The attached pic of Ron, Rhod and Gladie was celebrating Dad's birthday and probably the last time the three were together. It was a great day!

We will miss her greatly, but the memories will live in our hearts forever.

Love, Tobi & Ron
Tobi & Ron Mills
Family
August 13, 2020
Gladdie was a special lady. I enjoyed seeing her at our Hayhurst family reunions. I was blessed to have her in my family circle. Prayers of comfort to all who love her.
Melinda Cumberledge
