Gladstone Benjamin Harriott


1929 - 2020
Gladstone Benjamin Harriott Obituary
90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born on March 6, 1929, in Manchester, Jamaica, West Indies, to Samuel and Eursulla Harriott. Gladstone worked for 29 years as an educator and headmaster before emigrating to the United States, where he redirected his career to nursing. He subsequently worked as a nurse for 34 years in his home city of St. Petersburg. Along with being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Gladstone enjoyed playing the organ, photography, calligraphy, and gardening. He was an active member of the St. Petersburg First Seventh-Day Adventist Church. His humility, humor, and youthful spirit will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Morgan and Keturah Dillon; and his brothers, Laurel and Rexford Harriott. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gwendolyn (Sawyers); three children, Erica (Derek) Robertson, Alwyn (Melphine) Harriott, and Howard (Nicole) Harriott; five grandchildren, Liam, Meredith, Anneliese, Ethan, and Emma; brothers, Wenly and Philmore; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends celebrated Gladstone's life on Sunday, February 23, at St. Petersburg First Seventh-Day Adventist Church and burial followed at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in St. Petersburg.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020
