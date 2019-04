ZILTON, Gladys A.105, passed away April 8, 2019. Matriarch and beloved mother of Jacquelyn (Eddie) Roberson of St. Petersburg, Mrs. Zilton lived a full and happy life coming from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana. She lived through many monumental events in American history such as Jim Crow, Reconstruction, both WWI and WWII, and the first Black President just to name a few. She spent her latter days here in St. Petersburg, but always longed to go back home. Her wish was granted. Mrs. Zilton's service will be home in Gray, Louisiana Saturday, April 20, 2019 amongst the rest of her loving family. Loving tributes to the family can be left at:Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary and Cremation Services LLC6501- 25th Way So. St. PetersburgIrving Sanchez III, Director727-317-0035