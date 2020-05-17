ANDERSON, Gladys Beth died on May 2, 2020, at her home in Dunedin, Florida. Beth was born Thursday, January 16, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Howard J. and Gladys Beth Whitscell Nelson and the youngest of three siblings. Beth graduated from North High School in Omaha in 1959 and from the University of Omaha in 1963. She married Dale E. Anderson in 1964 and relocated with him to Ohio where she briefly taught middle school before having three children. After her divorce, Beth stayed in Ohio and became a highly successful realtor. She was also an active and vital member of prominent organizations such as the Rotary Club International, the American Bridge Association, and the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Over the years she acquired rental properties in Ohio and then several in Florida. Later in her life, Beth moved to Dunedin permanently and continued to manage her rentals from her home there. Beth is survived by her three children, Brian K. Anderson (Valerie) of St. Georges sur Cher, France, Andrea J. Donovan (Bill) of Arlington, Virginia, Kevin J. Anderson (Chrissi) of Goodyear, Arizona; five grandchildren; and her sister, Charlotte Hazuka of Omaha. She is predeceased by her parents; and her brother, William Nelson. Beth was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and a great friend to many. All who knew her have amusing stories to tell of her many exploits and experiences. She was an avid bridge player and Life Master. A world traveler, fine things connoisseur, huge NBA fan, and an all around hoot, Beth's memory will live on through her friends, children, and grandchildren. She will be missed. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Way Suncoast to help others in her community.



