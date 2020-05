Or Copy this URL to Share

BURCHETTE, Gladys Mae 96, went home peacefully to be with the Lord May, 4, 2020. Born in Hays, NC, Mrs. Burchette moved to Tampa in 1978. A lifelong Baptist, Gladys is survived by two sons, Reggie, and Gary; three daughters, Kathy Roope, Debra Burchette, and Janet Ramsey; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



