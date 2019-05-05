CARTLEDGE, Gladys



93, peacefully went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019. Gladys was married to the love of her life, James Edwin Cartledge for 57 years. She was a devoted mother and deeply loved her family. She was primarily a homemaker, although was a professional seamstress for many years. She has always been active in various churches in the many locals in which she lived. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Edwin; her father and mother, Roger and Lucille Martin; her four sisters, Inez, Marie, Rebecca and Eleanor; her four brothers, Alvin, Gene, Bob, Russ; her grandchildren, Kim (David) and Randy (Vivian); and her great-grandchild, Camille. She is survived by her three children, James (Christine) Cartledge, Jr., Tamara (Dickie) Lockard and Siri (Kent - deceased) Rawson, her "adopted" children, Tim King and Mike Wagoner. Six grand children, Jeff (Joan) Rawson, Jon (Susan May) Cartledge, Amy (Mike) Valerius, Kelley Cartledge, Jennifer (David Nahm) Connerley and Megan (Kevin) Knagge; and 11 great-grand children, Tyson Rawson, Bailey (Daniel) Mills, Bianca (Gareth) Hennessy, Isabella, Rebekka (Adam King) Geldbart, Brandon Geldbart, Jackson Gelbart, Lucas Valerius, Ben Valerius, Maisie Knagge and Mahittabel Nahm. The service will be held at the Anona Methodist Church Chapel in Largo on Monday, May 6, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:30 am, followed by the service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice in Gladys' name.



Anderson-McQueen

