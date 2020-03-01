DILLARD, Gladys Ophelia "Billie" 93, joined the Lord, her husband, Lt. Col. George Dillard (USAF), and son, Jerry Dillard, February 26, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Stallings; granddaughters, Donna Stallings and Barbara Patch (Andrew); and great-granddaughters, Sara Phillips and Kathryn Patch. She will also be forever remembered by her numerous cousins, extended family members, and dear friends. Throughout her life, Billie was a devoted homemaker and caregiver. She traveled throughout the world with her husband, but deeply valued her Union Point, Georgia roots. Billie was also extraordinarily generous to others. She will be greatly missed. A visitation will begin at 1 pm, with a funeral service conducted at 2 pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020