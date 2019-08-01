Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys DOUGLAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOUGLAS, Gladys E. Philanthropist and businessperson, Gladys E. Douglas, passed away peacefully at her home on July 28, 2019. Born July 24, 1924, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, her childhood was filled with the type of "making do" that develops a "can do" attitude. Her loving, hard working parents made frugal living as joy filled as possible for Gladys and her three brothers, Arthur, Irving and Lloyd. Gladys attended Minneapolis Public Schools and attended the University of Minnesota until upon receiving her parents blessing, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked as Administrative Assistant, Interdepartmental Traffic Control Board (Air Force), and then at the Pentagon (Navy). There Gladys met her first husband, George Reynolds Jr. whom she married in 1946 and later gave birth to her daughter Ann. Gladys appreciated and sought out beauty in nature, crafts, flowers, cuisine, art, and music. She could play rousing polkas both on the piano and on the accordion. She participated fully in all the tasks required for upkeep of her business interests, home, garden, landscape and care of her animal friends. She set a high standard, yet conveyed appreciation and loyalty to her employees. Gladys sought excellence and was inspired by opportunities to support treasured friends and worthy projects. In 1950, Gladys moved from New Jersey to settle in Clearwater and later in Dunedin. She embraced her new community as an active businessperson and volunteer. She served as organizing President for the Junior Women's Club of Clearwater and was immersed in a multitude of other organizations, including the First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin. She utilized her skills in several business pursuits, including as sales agent for Douglas Arms Construction Company where she met Stanley Douglas. Gladys and Stanley married in 1965 and enjoyed a wonderful life together until Stanley's passing in 1988. Gladys was a passionate and excellent tennis player and her avid participation in this sport led to her meeting Robert "Bob" Hackworth. Bob and Gladys married in 1989, traveling to Bermuda for their honeymoon. Gladys and Bob greatly enjoyed the beauty of North Carolina and vacationed in Yonahlossee near Blowing Rock where they founded a tennis tournament to benefit Habitat for Humanity. Gladys was widely recognized in Dunedin and Clearwater for her philanthropy. A few of the organizations Gladys supported are the Dunedin Fine Art Center, First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin, Pinellas Habitat for Humanity, Ruth Eckerd Hall (PACT) and Morton Plant Mease Foundation. As catalyst to the enhanced renewal of downtown Dunedin, Gladys gifted the historic Bank of Dunedin building to the Dunedin Chamber. In recognition for outstanding support, Gladys received a multitude of awards, including Outstanding Young Woman of the Year, 1968, "History Maker" by Dunedin Historical Society, MPMF Woman of the Year 2003, 2006 Women of Distinction (GSWCF), Patron of the Arts Award from The Sterling Society (DFAC), and 2013 Golden Flame of Philanthropy Award from Morton Plant Mease Foundation. Survivors include her devoted husband, Robert Hackworth; her daughter, Ann E. Whitley (Michael); grandchildren, Wendy Smith (Eric) and Tobin Skinner; and great-grandchildren, Justin, Matthew and Kassandra. A graveside service will be held at Dunedin Cemetery, Friday, August 2, at 1 pm with reception to follow at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. For information, call Lois Hines, (727) 243-1423. Memorial donations may be made to Dunedin Fine Art Center, First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin and Morton Plant Mease Foundation.

