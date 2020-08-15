1/1
Gladys HYDUKE
HYDUKE, Gladys born June 28, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA, passed away August 6, 2020 in Clearwater FL. Her husband Andrew preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Robert of Port Matilda, PA, her son, Mark of Longboat Key, FL, her daughter, Ami Ruiz of Naples FL, and her daughter, Nancy of Fishkill, NY. She spent much of her life in the suburbs of Philadelphia except she enjoyed the last 20 "retirement" years in Tarpon Springs, FL. Her many activities gave her constant joy, playing cards with friends, reading book after book, gardening, visitors, and her two cats. And even to the last, her nurses said she was so sweet no matter her struggle. A ceremony will not be held due to the pandemic.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
