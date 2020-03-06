Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys PIZARRO REYES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PIZARRO REYES, Gladys Mabel of Tampa, Florida, born on August 22, 1938, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Dear Abuela, We are very sad you are no longer with us. We learned so much from you. You were not afraid to be fierce when you needed to be. You taught us that our actions do not need to conform to society nor other people's expectations as long as it was a reflection of our values. You were never afraid to take action with whatever it took to meet your goals and get what you wanted out of life. You were always strong and never afraid to be yourself regardless of what others thought. We pray that one day we can have half as much courage as you did through life. You never forgot your humble origins and were very proud of your family. Thank you for your unconditional love. We find comfort knowing our loss is Heaven's gain of a new angel and a very noble soul. We will miss your quick wit and sense of humor until we meet again. Love, Your Grandchildren

PIZARRO REYES, Gladys Mabel of Tampa, Florida, born on August 22, 1938, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Dear Abuela, We are very sad you are no longer with us. We learned so much from you. You were not afraid to be fierce when you needed to be. You taught us that our actions do not need to conform to society nor other people's expectations as long as it was a reflection of our values. You were never afraid to take action with whatever it took to meet your goals and get what you wanted out of life. You were always strong and never afraid to be yourself regardless of what others thought. We pray that one day we can have half as much courage as you did through life. You never forgot your humble origins and were very proud of your family. Thank you for your unconditional love. We find comfort knowing our loss is Heaven's gain of a new angel and a very noble soul. We will miss your quick wit and sense of humor until we meet again. Love, Your Grandchildren Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020

