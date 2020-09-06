Gladys SCHUTZ

SCHUTZ, Gladys Miller Philanthropist, was blessed and lucky for her entire life, passing away on September 2, 2020 at age 100. She and her identical twin sister, Beulah were born in the Bronx and raised in Manhattan to Nikolai and Ethel Miller. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood with trips abroad and regular trips to their home in Manteo and Nags Head, NC. She loved her time in North Carolina where one summer, she enjoyed the company of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who was visiting her brother Hall at Nikolai Miller's Goosewing Lodge. Throughout their childhood, Gladys and her sister were inseparable. Gladys was blessed not to have been stricken with polio which affected her twin sister. The Great Depression and World War II were difficult times, but Gladys had an indomitable spirit. She married Dr. Sigmund Schutz and enjoyed 49 years of marriage before Sigmund passed away in 1992. She was devoted to her two children, James and Sally, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 1995, Gladys moved to St. Petersburg, FL to be close to her sister, Beulah. She was a life member of Hadassah and a member of the President's Circle of Temple Beth-El. In addition to her support for her temple, Gladys became involved in several charities including Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services (GCJFCS), the Florida Holocaust Museum, Menorah Manor Foundation and the Florida Orchestra, which become the focus of her volunteerism and philanthropy. Gladys was a firm believer in "repairing the world" and she believed in helping people of all faiths. Well into her 80s, Gladys traveled to Tallahassee and Washington, DC to advocate for funding for Florida programs to support those in need. Her community service continued until she was 97 when she retired as Treasurer of the Board of the Menorah Manor Foundation, a position she held for many years. In recognition to her service to her community, Gladys was the recipient of the Jewish Federation's Woman of Distinction Award on three occasions. GCJFCS also created the Gladys Schutz Award for Exceptional Leadership to recognize staff who demonstrate leadership and commitment to those they serve. Gladys is survived by her son, James Schutz and his wife, Corinne; her daughter, Sally Schutz; her grandchildren, Sigmund Schutz, Nick Schutz, Keith Rabkin and Danielle Rabkin, and their families as well as a large number of loving friends including Carla Washinko and Debbie Larkin. There will be a private virtual service. Donations in her memory can be made to the Democratic National Committee.



