SOBOTKER, Gladys L. 77, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned December 6, 2019. She is survived by three daughters, Susan McMichaels (Les), Sandra Sobotker (Sharon), Tawana Rohlsen-Hammonds (Terry); life partner, John Rohlsen; brother, Sampson Scurry; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Funeral service will be on Saturday, December 14, 11 am, Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, with Visitation Friday, December 13, from 4-7 pm; wake 6 pm at: Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019