Gladys WILL
1938 - 2020
WILL, Gladys L. 82, born April 17, 1938, passed away Oct. 11, 2020. She is survived by her son, Eugene Will and his wife, Mary Jane Will; her daughter, Marie Swick and her husband, Henry Swick; sister, Myrtle Johnson; and sister-in-law, Edith Layton. She has two grandchildren, Christopher and Michelle; and two great-grandchildren, Anna and Remi. She was married to Eugene Will for over 60 years. Gladys served in the community of Brandon, was a member of the Rose society and served in District 13 Little League for over 30 years. She was even honored with the throwing out the First Pitch at a Tampa Bay Rays game. The service is to be held at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon on Oct. 24, 2020 at 1 pm.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
