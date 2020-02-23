Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Keys. View Sign Service Information Vinson Funeral Home 456 East Tarpon Avenue Tarpon Springs , FL 34689 (727)-937-6111 Send Flowers Obituary

KEYS, Glen Leland US Army 90, of Tarpon Springs, FL passed away February 18, 2020. Glen was born April 22, 1929 in St. Petersburg, FL to Muriel (McClain) and Clyde J. Keys. He attended St. Petersburg High School and graduated from Georgia Military Academy. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed at Ft. Benning, GA and Alaska. After returning to St. Petersburg to work for his father, a general contractor and concrete producer, he met and married Martha Southern, his beloved wife of 61 years. They married in 1958 and in 1960 they moved to Tarpon Springs, FL and started Rich-E-Mix, a concrete company in Elfers, FL with only one mixer. In 1979 he founded Glenmar, which was later renamed Keys Concrete Industries. It grew to five plants in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Tarpon Springs, where he served as a trustee and on several building committees. Along with Marty and their three teenagers, he hosted large youth events at his home. He drove and chaperoned for many youth choir tours and retreats. He was Chairman of the Board for Bay Area Youth for Christ 1972-76. Consistent with his desire to see young people grow in their faith, he was a friend and supporter of Asbury Theological Seminary, CrossRoad Church and Trinity College of Florida, where he and Marty received the Service Award. Glen was one of the founding directors of Peoples Bank and Synovus Bank of Florida. He was a member of Tarpon Springs Rotary Club and Tarpon Springs Sponsors Club. After his retirement, he became a part time resident of Waynesville, NC. He was an active member of Long's Chapel United Methodist Church, Lake Junaluska. He hosted a weekly men's Bible study. He loved adventure. He was a private pilot. He impressed Marty by flying her over Tampa Bay while they were dating. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, horseback riding, tennis, snow skiing, motorcycles and traveling, especially by motorhome. He was a caring and loyal friend to many. His greatest passion was his family. Glen is survived by his wife, Marty; his daughters, Sandy Sprague (Gee), Linda Scoggins (Marvin); son, Clyde "Jimmy" Keys (Debbie); grandchildren, Hannah Douglas (Ben), Martha Wiese, M. Thomas Scoggins (Samantha), Kourtney Ridgeway (TJ), Kalen Goolsby (Chris), Jimmy Keys (Caitlyn) and great-grandchildren, Harper Douglas, Emery Wiese, Gemma and Vada Scoggins, Raelyn Ridgeway, Addison Goolsby, Clyde, Quinn and Caroline Keys, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gladys Ogden; brother, Clyde Keys and his son, Cary Keys Ogden. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Tarpon Springs at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First United Methodist Church, 501 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 or Trinity College of Florida, 2430 Welbilt Boulevard Trinity, FL 34655-4401. Vinson Funeral Home

