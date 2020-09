Or Copy this URL to Share

MCKINNEY, Glenda Louis passed Sept. 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Joe N.; and her grandson, Joe Robert McKinney. She is survived by her children, Kristin and Wayne Zelinsky, Robert McKinney and fiancée, Jennifer Kruze, Shannon and Mark Ingram; eight grandchildren, Spencer and Mitchell McDermott, Michael McKinney, Taylor Zelinsky, Kylie and Jack Kruse, Cameron and Benjamin Harrison.



