NEUMAIR, Glenda "Jean" beloved Nana, 87, of Palm Harbor passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home in Palm Harbor, Florida. Born in Maine, she moved to Florida in the 1980s from Long Island. She is survived by her loving grandchildren, David Tarabocchia and Mark Tarabocchia. A memorial service for friends and family will be July 18 from 11 am to 12 pm at Curlew Hills. www.curlewhills.com