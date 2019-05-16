Glenda Y. RUBIN-CLARK

Guest Book
  • "Rest In Paradise Our classmate Gibbs Senior High school...."
    - Mr.Stanley Williams,Senior
  • "Our condolences go out to the Family and you all have our..."
    - Deborah Jackson
  • "Alathia sorry for your family loss."
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Wake
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church
955 20th St. S.
Obituary
RUBIN-CLARK, Glenda Y.

70, of St. Petersburg transitioned to her heavenly home May 7, 2019. She was a 1968 graduate of Gibbs H.S., prayer warrior and mother for G.A.P., and served with the Amica organization. She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Joe Clark Sr.; sons, Christopher Clark Sr., Bobby Joe Clark Jr., and Darrell Clark, Sr.; daughters, Alathia and Georetta Clark; brothers, Minson, Bruce, and Alfreddy Rubin; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm with wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Saturday, May 18, 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2019
