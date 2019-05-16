RUBIN-CLARK, Glenda Y.
70, of St. Petersburg transitioned to her heavenly home May 7, 2019. She was a 1968 graduate of Gibbs H.S., prayer warrior and mother for G.A.P., and served with the Amica organization. She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Joe Clark Sr.; sons, Christopher Clark Sr., Bobby Joe Clark Jr., and Darrell Clark, Sr.; daughters, Alathia and Georetta Clark; brothers, Minson, Bruce, and Alfreddy Rubin; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm with wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Saturday, May 18, 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2019