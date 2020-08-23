CAUDELL, Glenn Raymond of Clearwater, FL passed away August 19, 2020. He was born November 13, 1930 in Stockwell (Crystal Palace area), London, England to Madeline and Ernest Caudell. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jeanne Caudell of England. Glenn is survived by his wife, Sarah Brown Caudell; stepchildren, Amy Charles and Ben Charles of Clearwater; his daughter, Michelle Caudell Anderson (Jon); sons, Dr. Glenn Caudell (Peggy), Dr. Christopher Caudell; and grandchildren, Jennifer Anderson Neesam (Kyle), Griffin, Sidney and Christian Caudell of Michigan; his brother, Alan Caudell (Joy); and nephews, Ben Caudell and Tom Caudell (Sarah) of England. Glenn was an evacuee during WWII as a child with his sister Jeanne and along with others endured many hardships at that time. After his British Schooling he served in the British Army. Glenn's love of Jazz and playing tenor saxophone led him to being a musician on cruise ships and was employed by Castle, Cunard, and Royal Mail Lines, in sailings to South America, South Hampton England, South Africa, and New York. He also played with various bands around London England during his younger years. He later worked for Thomas Cook International Travel in England which brought him to the United States, San Francisco and Michigan, traveling worldwide while working. Glenn then came to reside in Florida and worked for Travel Agents International until he retired. We would like to thank all our doctors and nurses that have helped Glenn and myself through the years with good care, along with family and friends for their support. Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Clearwater Historical Society, PO Box 175, Clearwater, FL 33757 (or online) and/or Suncoast Hospice/Empath, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 (or on line) who gave him excellent end of life care. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com