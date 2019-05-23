DAVID, Glenn



84, of New Port Richey, passed away May 19, 2019. He was known as "Pops" to his family and friends. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting with Steve, Mike, and Nick. He spent his Summers in Minnesota and enjoyed gardening; dahlias were his passion. He had several dinner plate varieties. He loved watching NASCAR and NBA. He was a building contractor and land developer in Northwest Indiana. He retired from Crown Point, Indiana and moved to Florida in 1990. He was friendly, happy go lucky, and never met a stranger. Friends and family are heartbroken by the loss, as there will never be another Glenn David. He is survived by his daughters, Tina (Steve) Strobbe and Jacque David; grandchildren, Mike (Amy) and Nick (Nicoel) Strobbe and David and Amber Siver; five great-grandchildren; and loving extended family and friends. A visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2 pm, with services to follow at 3 pm, at Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home, 9944 Hudson Avenue, Hudson, FL 34669.



Dobies Funeral Home/Hudson Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2019