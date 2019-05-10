Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-5471
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hernando Beach Club House
3145 Flamingo Blvd
Hernando Beach, FL
ROBINSON, Glenn L. Sr.

83, of Weeki Wachee, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 7, 2019. Glenn was born in Lorain, Ohio to Donald and Eva Mae Robinson on August 14, 1935. Glenn was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris in August 2017. Glenn Sr. is survived by his children from his first marriage, Heather, Bruce, Kathleen and Colleen and by his second marriage, Carolyn, Billy (deceased), Debbie, Jimmy and Glenn Jr. Also survived by his grandchildren, Tommie Lee (deceased), Susie, Ryan, Holly, Marco and Duke. Glenn Sr. was a strong, loving, generous father with many talents and a friend to many. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HPH Hospice, 12242 Cortez Blvd. Brooksville, FL, 34613. A Celebration of life Service will be held on Sunday May 19, 2019 from 1-4 pm at Hernando Beach Club House, 3145 Flamingo Blvd., Hernando Beach, FL, 34607, (352) 596-5878.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2019
