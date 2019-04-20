JOHNSON, Glenn Max
|
84, February 15, 1935 to April 11, 2019 of Lutz, Florida formerly of Odessa, passed away April 11, 2019 at the wonderful age of 84. Glenn was born February 15, 1935 in Sterling, Oklahoma, to Morris and Cora Johnson. He graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and he met his wife, Dale. They were married for 60 wonderful years. He is survived by and was very proud of his three children, Glenda Jensen, Jim Johnson, and Shelly Fonseca (Hernan). His four grandchildren, Becky and Ashley Jensen, Max and Natalia Fonseca were the apples of his eye. After college, Glenn served in the U.S. Army. Glenn then became an estimator for Robert E. McKee Construction and C.H. Leavell Construction in El Paso, Texas. From Texas, Glenn journeyed to Nebraska to build a water treatment plant in Omaha. After Omaha, his family moved to Tampa and he joined the Henry C. Beck Construction Company to build the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota. He later worked with Sun State Builders here in Tampa in the development and building of Carrollwood Village and condominiums in Pinellas County. This led him to becoming an entrepreneur and owning his own company, Johnson Construction in Tampa. In 1991, Glenn competed in Track and Field Senior Olympics in Syracuse, New York. Glenn enjoyed many years of Model "T" Ford car restoration and touring the country with friends from many states and countries. He won the Stynoski Award for best restoration with the 1912 Ford Model T Delivery Van in 1994. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry and was Junior Warden. He was very active in the Kairos Prison Ministry having served as a leader. Glenn was a non judgmental man with a quiet strength. We give many thanks to the staff of Brighton Gardens for the exceptional care he received during his last year of life. May he rest in Peace and rise in Glory. He will be missed by many. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 pm at St. Mark's Episcopal Church located at 13312 Cain Road, Tampa, Florida 33625. Reverend Robert Douglas will be officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. Any memorial gifts are requested to be sent to Metropolitan Ministries, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Kairos Prison Ministries, or the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 20 to May 1, 2019