McNAMARA, Glenn William 56, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 22, 2020. Glenn was born and raised in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from King High School. Glenn's passions included spending time with his father, working hard at his job, playing with his bird and beloved dog (aptly named "Trouble"), and being a big fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also loved the occasional fishing trip and reeling in those big catches. Most of all, Glenn loved his family and friends fiercely. It is fitting to note that Glenn was confronted with incredible hardships late in life and he responded to these challenges with boundless courage and relentless resolve. He was a true inspiration to all of those who were close to him. Glenn is predeceased by his mother, Dorothy McNamara. He is survived by his father, William McNa-mara; his brothers, Kevin and Brian McNamara; his nieces, Christine and Isabel; and his nephew, Colt. He is also survived by his close co-workers at Cummins Sales and Service, his second family that loved him dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Tampa, ATTN: Development 3607 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33607.

