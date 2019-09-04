Glenn North

Service Information
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL
33635
(813)-814-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Obituary
NORTH, Glenn Wade 63, of Tampa, passed away August 27, 2019. A Tampa Bay resident for over 40 years, Glenn retired from the United States Post Office after 30 years of service. He was a technology guru and helped anyone who needed it. Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Kris North; mother, Dorothy North; sister-in-law, Breeze Bennu; brother-in-law, Richard Blaskievich; and his furry companion, Ginny. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Saturday, September 7 at the Blount & Curry, Oldsmar/West Hillsborough Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society in his memory. Blount & Curry-Oldsmar blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019
