NORTH, Glenn Wade 63, of Tampa, passed away August 27, 2019. A Tampa Bay resident for over 40 years, Glenn retired from the United States Post Office after 30 years of service. He was a technology guru and helped anyone who needed it. Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Kris North; mother, Dorothy North; sister-in-law, Breeze Bennu; brother-in-law, Richard Blaskievich; and his furry companion, Ginny. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Saturday, September 7 at the Blount & Curry, Oldsmar/West Hillsborough Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society in his memory. Blount & Curry-Oldsmar blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019