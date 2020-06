SAUNDERS, Glenn L. III 70 of St. Petersburg passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, family and friends. Honoring the wishes of Glenn a memorial service will not be held. We invite you to share in the celebration of his life with an online tribute at www.rlwilliams.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online or by check to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 R. Lee Williams & Son