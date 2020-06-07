SAUNDERS, Glenn L. III 70 of St. Petersburg passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, family and friends. Honoring the wishes of Glenn a memorial service will not be held. We invite you to share in the celebration of his life with an online tribute at www.rlwilliams.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online or by check to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.