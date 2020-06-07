Glenn Saunders III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUNDERS, Glenn L. III 70 of St. Petersburg passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, family and friends. Honoring the wishes of Glenn a memorial service will not be held. We invite you to share in the celebration of his life with an online tribute at www.rlwilliams.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online or by check to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 R. Lee Williams & Son

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
3530-49th St. No.
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 527-1177
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved