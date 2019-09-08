WHITTAKER, Glenn David after a seven year hard fought battle, Glenn lost his fight with ALS surrounded by his loving wife and children Sept. 3, 2019. Born in Toledo, OH to Lois Labun and the late Willis Whittaker in 1957, he was raised in Temperance, MI and graduated from Bedford High School in 1975. After 25 years at General Motors, he retired and moved to Florida to marry the love of his life, Cindy, in 1998. After moving to Florida, he was an industrial machine repairman and mentor at Precision Performance Parts and KafTech. He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Cindy; sons, Jason, Toledo, OH; Jesse (Sarah), Petersburg, MI; Jonah (Erica), Toledo, OH; and daughter, Jaime, Erie, MI, grandsons, Connor and Donovan; mother, Lois Whittaker, Temperance, MI; brother, Lynn (Carol) Whittaker, South Bend, IN; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Willis Whittaker and brother, Larry Whittaker. He was a friend to everyone he met and was always willing to lend a hand. He was an extraordinary person and he will be remembered and missed by many. Glenn was a longtime member at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Largo. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Largo, at 11 am, on Saturday, September 14. Please consider a donation to the ALS Association Florida Chapter at www.alsafl.org. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Glenn's many doctors, nurses, aides and Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019