WILLIAMS, Glenn Jr. 59, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on Dec. 14, 2019. Glenn leaves to mourn his two brothers, Kevin (Tina) and Karl; and two sisters, Karla Wilson (Bruce) and Marilyn Perry of Columbus, GA; a loving uncle, John Washington Jr.; aunt, Mary L. Washington, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation is on Friday 3-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 pm, at Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church 4000 5th Avenue S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019
