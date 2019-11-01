Glenn YATES

Obituary
YATES, Glenn C. of St. Petersburg, passed Sunday, October 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving family, two sons, Demetrius and David Yates; one daughter, Glenda Murphy; his parents, James and Odessa Yates; four sisters, Vikki and Talonda Yates, Valerie Yates' Washington, and Tracy Smith; eight grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral services are Saturday Nov 2, 2019, 11 am at Bethel Community Baptist Church, 2901 54th Ave. S., "A McRae Service "
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2019
