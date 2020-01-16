|
BATTS, Gloria J. passed away recently peacefully in her sleep Jan. 6, 2020 in Palm Harbor Florida. Her family had been with her as her life made the transition from earth to heaven. They were at her side sharing their love and more. She was born in Flint, Michigan and enjoyed homes in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, and Clearwater, Florida. She loved her family, flowers, her garden, nature, and all of Gods animals and creatures. She lived a wonderous and very fulfilled life and traveled the world with the love of her life, her husband, Larry, who passed away 17 years ago. Together they had built the largest recreational vehicle business in the Southeastern United States. She is survived by her loving sister, Nani Maloney of Fort Lauderdale; her nephew, Linc Thorne; her great-niece, Taylor Marie Thorne; nephew, Robert Coggeshall; niece, Nancy Coggeshall; nephew, Mark Hoogerwerf; nephew, Pastor Greg Hoogerwerf; Pastor Bruce Hoogerwerf; niece, Cathy Wingert; and many other great-nieces and nephews around the country. There will be services Saturday, January 18, at the Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 1320 Main Street, Dunedin, Florida 35698. Visitation is at 10 am, Service at 11. Family members and Pastors Greg Hoogerwerf and Bruce Hoogerwerf will conduct the service. Those who would like to send flowers may do so to the above address. Those who would like to support her favorite charity may donate in her name to the Humane Society of Pinellas County, at 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL 33759. After the funeral service, burial will be at Sylvan Abbey memorial park, 2860 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater 34618. Family and special guests are invited to a celebration of her life following the services at Harbor Chase located at 2960 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 16, 2020