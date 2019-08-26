Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria BURTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURTON, Gloria Spiner 92, of Belleair, FL passed away peacefully August 4, 2019. Gloria was a longtime resident of the town of Belleair, having moved there in 1957. Her commitment to serving as a volunteer to community service was passionate and long standing. While the tip of the iceberg, examples of her volunteerism range from Junior League of Clearwater, Vestry Member of the Church of the Ascension, and City Commissioner for the town of Belleair. In addition, through her support of the town of Belleair Historic Preservation Board and as a longtime member of the Planning and Zoning Board for the town, which continued to the date of her death, she was a vigorous watchdog for what was in her opinion the best interest of the "community of residents" she deeply and lovingly cared for. Gloria had a special relationship with the officers of the the town of Belleair Police Department who she highly respected and warmly considered as friends. Gloria was predeceased by her daughter, April. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie Lou Spiner and Pokey Moran; and her son-in-law, David Moran. Upon hearing of Gloria's death, Gary Katica, Mayor of the town of Belleair, offered his tribute, "Gloria was a dear friend and I adored and respected her so much. She taught me how it was to live in the town of Belleair and to be part of the community. She meant so much to so many people". Donations in remembrance of Gloria may be made to the Church of the Ascension, 701 Orange Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756.

BURTON, Gloria Spiner 92, of Belleair, FL passed away peacefully August 4, 2019. Gloria was a longtime resident of the town of Belleair, having moved there in 1957. Her commitment to serving as a volunteer to community service was passionate and long standing. While the tip of the iceberg, examples of her volunteerism range from Junior League of Clearwater, Vestry Member of the Church of the Ascension, and City Commissioner for the town of Belleair. In addition, through her support of the town of Belleair Historic Preservation Board and as a longtime member of the Planning and Zoning Board for the town, which continued to the date of her death, she was a vigorous watchdog for what was in her opinion the best interest of the "community of residents" she deeply and lovingly cared for. Gloria had a special relationship with the officers of the the town of Belleair Police Department who she highly respected and warmly considered as friends. Gloria was predeceased by her daughter, April. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie Lou Spiner and Pokey Moran; and her son-in-law, David Moran. Upon hearing of Gloria's death, Gary Katica, Mayor of the town of Belleair, offered his tribute, "Gloria was a dear friend and I adored and respected her so much. She taught me how it was to live in the town of Belleair and to be part of the community. She meant so much to so many people". Donations in remembrance of Gloria may be made to the Church of the Ascension, 701 Orange Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close