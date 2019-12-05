DAVIS, Gloria Jean 56, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home Nov. 25, 2019. Gloria was a Letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Cherished memories she leaves to her mother, Susie Fulton; sons, Javarick and Deontre Henderson; brother, Otis Timothy Davis; sisters, Antoinette Davis Walker (Tony), Sheila Davis Waters (Bob) and Zelda Robinson (Ron); four grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 5-7 pm., Funeral Saturday Dec. 7, 1 pm both services to be held at Friendship M.B. Church 3300 31st St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019