Gloria DAVIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria DAVIS.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
Send Flowers

DAVIS, Gloria Jean 56, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home Nov. 25, 2019. Gloria was a Letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Cherished memories she leaves to her mother, Susie Fulton; sons, Javarick and Deontre Henderson; brother, Otis Timothy Davis; sisters, Antoinette Davis Walker (Tony), Sheila Davis Waters (Bob) and Zelda Robinson (Ron); four grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 5-7 pm., Funeral Saturday Dec. 7, 1 pm both services to be held at Friendship M.B. Church 3300 31st St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.