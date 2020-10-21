Gloria Delgado

DELGADO, Gloria Pena of Tampa, FL passed away Oct. 4, 2020. Gloria was head of the XRay Dept. at Centro Asturian Hospital in Ybor City and then worked part-time at Radiology Assoc. She was a member of Unity choir and TPA Business Women's Choir. She was a wedding soloist and enjoyed bowling until her mid 80s. Gloria was preceded in death by husband, Hector Sr. and daughter, Gloria J. Schuyler; survived by Norma Quinn, Hector Delgado Jr. (Sherry), Roberta Meier (John), Shawn Quinn, Ramon Sierra (Beth), Hector Delgado III (Evelyn), Christopher Delgado, Jake Meier (Sara), Kayla Eubanks (Jeb); great-grandchildren, Manny, Alex, Joshua; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial/Celebration of life will be held Oct. 23 at 10 am, service starting at 11 am at Boza & Roel, 4730 N. Armenia Ave. Inurnment to follow at WoodLawn Cemetery immediately after. Mask and social distancing are required. Boza & Roel Funeral Home



