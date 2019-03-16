Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria EVANS. View Sign

EVANS, Gloria Davis



of Superior Residencies of Brandon died Feb. 14, 2019. She was born August 24, 1932 in Atlanta, Georgia and was a graduate of Decatur Girls High and the University of Tennessee. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph Davis Sr. and Elma Brown Davis. For many years she was employed by Eastern Airlines in Tampa, Florida. She is survived by her husband, Willis A. Evans of Superior Residences; one son, Walter Lynn Haumesser; her brother, Ralph Davis Jr., of Atlanta; grandaughters, Lauren Renee Summers of Birmingham, Alabama and Amber Lynn Balazs of Santee, California; and four great grandchildren, Caden Luke Summers, Lydia Clare Summers, Caleb Park Summers and Charlotta Rose Balazs. She was a member of Van Dyke United MethodistChurch, and for many years she was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and The Tampa Rose Sooiety. As per her request she was cremated and her burial service will be private.

